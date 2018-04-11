These are the health benefits of having sex every day

According to new study reports, everyday sex is very good. Daily sex provides a healthy life and make you feel less stressed. These are the main advantages to sex daily.

Reduces stress

Not only will having sex improve your mood, but a study has also proven that folks, who indulge in regular bedroom activities can handle stress better and are happier people.

Improves overall fitness

Here’s another way to help you lose the flab and keep in shape. Regular sex will do wonders for your waistline. Half an hour of lovemaking burns more than 80 calories.

Relieves pain

If you’re using a headache as an excuse to not make love, stop doing that. Have sex instead, because, when you’re about to have an orgasm, the level of the hormone oxytocin increases by five times. This endorphin actually reduces aches and pains.

Increases blood circulation

Because your heart rate increases when you have sex, fresh blood is supplied to your organs and cells. While used blood is removed, the body also expels toxins and other materials that cause you to feel tired.

You sleep better

The sleep that you get just after you’ve made love will be much more relaxed. Getting a good night’s sleep will make you feel alert and overall healthy.

Improves cardiovascularhealth

A recent study says that men who have sex more than twice a week, have a lesser risk of getting a heart attack, than men who had sex less than once a month.

Increases immunity

Regular lovemaking increases the level of the immune-boosting antibody immunoglobulin A (IgA), which in turn makes your body stronger against illnesses like the common cold and fever.

Reduces the risk of cancer

The daily sex reduces the risk of prostate cancer.

Regular menstruation

Sex controls the hormones of the body and regulates menstruation. Sex is a good way to get rid of stress. Mental stress is a major cause of irregular menstruation.

Increasing life span

Low pressure, healthy heart, improved oxygen circulation, and all other benefits of the sex helps you increase your lifespan.