This Bollywood Actress is the Power Celebrity of the Year

Kareena Kapoor was awarded the Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award recently!

Renowned to be the most prestigious title in Maharashtra State, this award honours top performers from all walks of life and is a celebration of those who shape the destiny of this great state and make it proud, a source of inspiration for the Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

The event that took place at the NSCI Dome, witnessed the gathering of the best personalities in Maharashtra and an audience of over 3000 people.

Kareena will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding which will be her first film post the birth of her son Taimur. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Also Read: Photo Gallery || Rare pics of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra