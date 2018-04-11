Trump tweeted on US response that, “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria”.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russia about supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and said US missiles ‘will be coming’ in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians. In a tweet today, Trump replied: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

President Donald Trump’s statement in light a day after Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to arrange a panel to identify the convicts of Saturdays’ alleged toxic gas attacks in Douma.

Read more: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/11/brain-injury-in-your-20s-increase-the-risk-of-developing-alzheimer-risk.html

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action after last weekend’s suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia have refused that such an attack ever happened.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, providing air cover for his offensive against the Islamic State group and Syrian rebels. Russian military advisers are deployed at many Syrian government facilities. Bashar al Assad’s government in Syria has denied accusations of using banned weapons such as chlorine or sarin throughout the country’s civil war.