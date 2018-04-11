See the Ultimate transformation of star kid Suhana Khan in pics

Star kids are all over the internet these days, and so is Shahrukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan. People just cannot stop drooling over Suhana’s drop-dead gorgeous look.

She young girl is yet to even enter in her twenties but look at the confidence and style she carries. Unlike other star kids like Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, we cannot expect Suhana to enter the Bollywood industry anytime soon.

As Shahrukh Khan will not allow his kids to enter the glittering world until they complete their graduation. But we are really dying to see this gorgeous young girl on big-screen soon.

The Paparazzi doesn’t miss a chance to get her clicked. Recently, Suhana was spotted with daddy Shahrukh Khan cheering for KKR, while before it was Shahrukh who used to steal the show in IPL, now it is Suhana who stole the limelight.

She was the star of the IPL inning.

The shy girl who once used to hide her face in front of the media now faces the paparazzi with sheer confidence. Don’t believe us? well, take a look at her transformation over the years.

Over the years, we have seen Suhana Khan transformation from a shy girl to a diva now. Suhana who was rarely been clicked by the paparazzi before is currently the media darling. The makeover she has done in recent time is commendable.

See it here: