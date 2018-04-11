Unnao rape case: a timeline of all that’s happened till date

The Unnao rape case- most of us would be wondering about its importance and as to why it is the trending news.

A girl has accused a BJP MLA of raping her. Here is a timeline of the case.

June 4, 2017: The girl alleges she was raped in the house of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. The girl said she had gone to meet him with a neighbor to seek his help in getting employment.

June 11, 2017: The girl goes missing. Her family lodged a complaint with the police.

June 20, 2017: She is recovered from a village in Auraiya and brought to Unnao the next day.

June 22, 2017: The police produce her before the court and her statement is recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. She alleges the police did not allow her to name the MLA in her statement.

July 3, 2017: She is handed over to the family members after 10 days. She leaves for Delhi alleging police harassment. She starts sending complaints to the CM’s office and senior police officers seeking registration of rape case against the MLA and his brother Atul Singh.

February 24, 2018: The girl’s mother moves the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Unnao, seeking registration of FIR under Section 156 (3) of CrPC.

April 3, 2018: Court hears the mother’s plea. The girl’s father comes down to Unnao with family for hearing in the case. The same evening, he is allegedly assaulted by Atul Singh and his aides in Makhi. The man is handed over to the police, which lodges a case under Section 25 (illegal possession of a firearm).

April 5, 2018: The girl’s father is sent to jail after a medical examination at the district hospital. The girl’s father alleges he was framed and beaten up by the MLA’s brother. No action is taken on his complaint.

April 8, 2018: The girl attempts self-immolation at the CM’s residence in Lucknow, demanding FIR against the MLA.

April 9, 2018: The girl’s father dies at the district hospital hours after he is shifted from district jail. Six policemen are suspended, magisterial probe ordered.

April 11, 2018: Supreme Court will hear next week a plea for a CBI probe into the Unnao gang-rape case. The petition was filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma.

The latest news is that the girl’s father had died of due to shock and septicemia, according to the postmortem report.