Warned airlines to caution due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria

The Pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol on Wednesday cautioned airlines to practice caution in the eastern Mediterranean cause of the possibility of air launch strikes into Syria in the comming 72 hours.

Eurocontrol announced that air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles could be used within that period and there was a possibility of intermittent obstruction of radio navigation equipment.

U.S President Donald Trump and Western allies are in talk of possible military action to suffer Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad for a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on Douma, a rebel-held town that had held out against government forces.

Trump led officials administration have been discussing with officials of France and Britain about possible joint military action with the Associated Press quoting sources saying ‘the allies have weighed launching a military strike as early as the end of this week’.

Julie Bishop, Australian Foreign Minister, told that on Wednesday Australia would support any situation required action.

“I am not going to comment on US military actions. But if the United States does carry out an airstrike in response to this use of chemical weapons against citizens then Australia would support any action that is targeted calibrated and proportionate,” she said.

Trump called -off a planned trip to Latin America where he was due on Friday to focus instead on responding to the Syria incident, the White House said. Trump had on Monday warned of a force response once responsibility for the Syria attack was established. The Eurocontrol warning on its website did not mention the origin of any potential missile threat.

