See the wedding pictures shared by Sunny Leone on her Wedding Anniversary

Sunny Leone completes seven years of her married relationship with Daniel Webber, she took to Twitter to wish her husband with a sweet message. Sunny also shared a traditional Punjabi wedding picture, which has Sunny dressed in a red lehenga.

7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us!I can say that I love you more today then I did that day!We are on this crazy journey of life together!Love you so much @DanielWeber99 Happy Anniversary!! pic.twitter.com/mo45C75xq4 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 11, 2018

Daniel took to Instagram to express that Sunny is his every day and every day forever. He also posted a Christian wedding picture in which Sunny looks pretty in a white gown with a flower bouquet in her hand. Take a look at the pictures below

