See the wedding pictures shared by Sunny Leone on her Wedding Anniversary

SUNNY LEONE WEDDING PICS

Sunny Leone completes seven years of her married relationship with Daniel Webber, she took to Twitter to wish her husband with a sweet message. Sunny also shared a traditional Punjabi wedding picture, which has Sunny dressed in a red lehenga.

Daniel took to Instagram to express that Sunny is his every day and every day forever. He also posted a Christian wedding picture in which Sunny looks pretty in a white gown with a flower bouquet in her hand. Take a look at the pictures below

