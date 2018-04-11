Will India have a Facebook-free elections this year?

Ever since Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scam was revealed, particularly the users’ security was compromised and the allegations that the elections in various countries were rigged; the people have been on the edge

But what of the upcoming elections? Will it be Facebook-free?

Testifying before US senators in the wake of Facebook’s data breach scandal and foreign interference in the election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told them that his company will do everything to ensure fair polling takes place in India and other countries.

“2018 is an important year for the whole world. Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections. We’ll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe,” Zuckerberg said in the joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, at the Capitol Hill in Washington.

Earlier, the CEO and founder of the world’s most popular social networking website said he was “sorry” that Facebook did not take a “broad enough view” of the responsibility when their platform was being used for circulating fake news and was becoming a tool for foreign interference in elections.

The 33-year-old billionaire also expressed regret that his company was slow in identifying the Russian operations in 2016, which allegedly benefited the then-presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who is now USA’s 45th president.

The hearing is taking place after reports started pouring in March that the social networking site had compromised with the personal data of over 87 million Facebook users to Britain-based Cambridge Analytica – which allegedly influenced voters during the 2016 US Presidential elections.