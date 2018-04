Woman ‘gangraped’ by four youths at sugarcane field

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bibipur village on Wednesday.

The victim has been sent for medical treatment and examination.

“The woman was dragged into a sugarcane field and was raped by four accused. Further investigations are on,” the police said.

A case has been registered in this matter.