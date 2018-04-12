AIMIM’s Owaisi compares PM Modi to legendary magician PC Sorcar

The Center, BJP, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing various backlashes over different issues, and are facing protests.

Hyderabad MP and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over a host of issues, including a remark he made in Champaran, Bihar on Tuesday, April 10.

Owaisi took a dig at PM Modi’s claim that over 8.5 lakh toilets were built in just a week’s time in Bihar.

“PM is giving stiff competition to legendary magician PC Sorcar. Soon he will come on TV and remove a rabbit from his hat. His magic shows on TV would also get good TRPs,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP was also critical over the handling of the Kathua incident. The kidnapping, rape and subsequent murder of an eight-year-old girl have left the country in shock.

Criticising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the lawmaker said: “A heinous crime was committed inside a temple; there is sufficient evidence available but the J&K government where the BJP is a partner is not acting.”

Owaisi also questioned the silence of the prime minister. “Modi talks about beti bachao, says he stands for the empowerment of women…the way his government in J&K is dealing with the case is a classic example of hypocrisy. What is Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti doing?

The AIMIM chief also took on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said that the party is involved in “killing of innocents” in the name of “encounters” while the real criminals are being protected.

“The UP CM is proud of the encounters. In fact, these are cold-blooded murders. Will he take action against his own party men?” he asked referring to the alleged role of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

Owaisi also mocked the fact that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, BJP president undertook in protest against the non-functioning of Parliament.

He said that with BJP’s brute strength in the House, the party could easily suspend members stalling the proceedings. Instead, the party leaders were mute spectators and after the House was adjourned sine die resorted to the “drama” of hunger strikes.