Amid political tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Chennai

The protests are still continuing in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water management, even going as far as disrupting the IPL match.

And now the state has raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit on Thursday would be without any public road drive as some opposition parties and Tamil outfits plan to show black flags to protest against the center for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board despite the Supreme Court order.

The PM has arrived in Chennai for the launch of a massive military exhibition in Chennai on behalf of the Defense Ministry.

Defense Ministry’s 10th grand exhibition is being held in Chennai to boost India’s military logistics and increase exports to foreign countries. The 47 countries are equipped with military equipment manufacturers. The exhibition is also underway in the seminars of industrial production.

READ ALSO: And the BJP fast begins; Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads leaders

Amid threats from political parties, including the DMK, MDMK and other fringe groups, the city police have chalked out an elaborate plan to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in the city on Thursday to inaugurate the DefExpo 2018 in Thiruvidanthai, and the diamond jubilee building for the Cancer Institute at Adyar.

A senior police officer said, “We have made elaborate arrangements and have mobilized the entire police force for the purpose. This will be in addition to the Special Protection Group, which provides proximate security to the Prime Minister.”

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan held a review meeting with officers of the city police and the SPG.

Senior police officers, including the Additional Commissioners of Police and Joint Commissioners, have been given relevant instructions and also sector-wise assignments.

READ ALSO: Narendra Modi concerns, how Parliament was held hostage?

WHAT IS PM MODI’S ITENARY?

After finishing the programme, he will head to IIT-Madras, where authorities have made special arrangements for the landing of his helicopter on a cricket ground.

From there, he will reach the Cancer Institute, located in the adjacent compound, by car. To facilitate this, authorities brought down a portion of a wall and created a new route. The wall will be rebuilt after the visit.

Sources said the Prime Minister is not using the road anywhere in the city owing to security reasons. Again, he will take the helicopter to the airport. Another senior police officer said, “We have tightened security around the airport, and the helipads at the IIT and Mamallapuram. Armed police personnel and city police have been deployed.”

A significant posse of police personnel has been deployed in the coastal area following intelligence inputs that fringe groups might try to infiltrate from the sea to wave black flags.

The city police will affect traffic diversions to be implemented on Thursday, from 11 a.m. till 2.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Rajinikanth’s tweet has evoked criticism from various parties

The vehicles coming from Chennai airport towards Adyar cannot take the right turn at Little Mount junction. Instead, the vehicles will take the left turn at the junction and go to Saidapet and take right at the Nandanam junction and go straight to Chamiers Road and Thiru. Vi. Ka bridge and then proceed to Adyar.

The vehicles coming from Adyar towards the airport will not be allowed to go straight at Madhya Kailash. Instead, they will have to take a left turn at the Madhya Kailash junction, then take a right at SRP Tools via TIDEL Park and go straight to Velachery.

From there, they can take a right to Velachery Bypass road, reach MKN bridge and take a left to reach Kathipara bridge to proceed to the airport.

Vehicles are not allowed to go straight via Mooppanar Bridge towards Gandhi Mandapam.

Instead, those going towards Adyar will proceed to Chamiers Road and reach their destination.