Beware of Breast Cancer in Men too: Don’t ignore these signs

As the word is “Breast” so most of the people think that Breast Cancer happens in women only but you are wrong! It happens in men also. But as compared to women cases of breast cancer in men are less.

Men have a small amount of breast tissue. The “breasts” of an adult man are similar to the breasts of a girl before puberty. The difference is in girls, this tissue grows and develops, but in men, it doesn’t.

It also means tumors can spread more quickly to surrounding tissues. It’s rare for a man under age 35 to get breast cancer. A man’s chance of getting breast cancer goes up with age. Most breast cancers happen to men between ages 60 and 70.

Here are some signs and symptoms that you should never ignore:

Itching and rashes

Continuous itching and rashes around the nipple and surrounding areas. Not getting over even after cure.

Hardness

Hardness under nipples and surrounding area. Formation of patches or rough skin. Pain on pressing.

Acne or ulcer

Formation of a wound, acne or ulcer under the nipple or surrounding area.

Bleeding

Bleeding through the nipple or through the surrounding skin. The situation of continuous bleeding and pain.

Glands

The feeling of gland formation on touching the nipple or surrounding skin. Sometimes this gland bursts out and becomes a wound.

Swollen glands in Armpit

Enlarged or swollen glands, Numbness or tingling, Pain or discomfort in the armpit