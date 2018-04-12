Bhojpuri hot actress did a ‘Wink’ years before Priya Prakash: Video

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, also known as the ‘National Crush’ or the girl who ‘winked her way to fame’ became an overnight Internet sensation after a short clip of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love made it to social media and went viral in Valentine’s Week earlier this year.

The said video clip features Priya Prakash Varrier winking at a schoolboy who crushes on her in the film. Though the song got her instant fame, she isn’t the first one to have created a stir with her winking act.

Before Priya Prakash Varrier, it was Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey who had nailed the wink about three years before Priya.

We’re talking about Amrapali Dubey’s wink in the song titled Matha Fail Ho Gail from the hit Bhojpuri film Raja Babu. The film which released in the year 2015 starred Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, along with Amrapali. Together, they both make for one of the most successful and hit pairs on screen.

While Priya’s winking act earned her the title of the ‘National Love Interest’ Amrapali’s wink in the said song created quite a stir back when it was released as well.

Check out both the winking acts right here:

Source: Wave Music

Source: Spy Tamil