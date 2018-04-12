Cauvery row continues: youth commits suicide

With black flags, balloons and slogans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were received in Tamil Nadu; over the failure of formation of the Cauvery water board management and the distribution of its waters.

Upset over the Centre’s failure to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, a 25-year-old resident of Chithode in Erode district allegedly committed self-immolation on Thursday. The incident coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ visit to the temple town of Tiruvidanthai, 55 km from Chennai to formally inaugurate the Defence Expo-2018.

The youth identified as B. Dharmalingam doused himself with fuel around 3 a.m.and set himself on fire. On an alert by his neighbor, Dharmalingam was taken immediately to the district hospital. According to doctors, he suffered 95& burns and died at 8.45 a.m.

A class 8 dropout, Dharmalingam lost his parents in childhood and was living with his grandmother Rathina (79). She said he used to sell toys during temple festivals and earn his livelihood. However, for the past one month, he was at home watching television. She said he was in a depressed state and has no affiliations with any political parties. His uncle, Raja said that Dharmalingam had taken petrol from his two-wheeler and doused himself. “Since we did not know the reason for his decision, we searched the house for a suicide note. We found a note stating the inaction by the Centre and State government in the Cauvery issue, written in chalk piece on the wall,” he added.

Chithode police are inquiring whether the note was indeed written by the victim.