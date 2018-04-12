CBI seized over 81 antique statues in godown, worth several crores

The CBI has recovered over 81 antique statues, worth several crores, from a godown in south Delhi, on Monday. Some of the seized statues date back to over several hundred years. The agency, along with officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), searched the godown’s premises following a lead that a person named Subodh Dalal allegedly held these statues to sell to his clients, sources reported.

81 antique statues were found at the godown located in East of Kailash area, during the search, sources reported. These statues had been recovered from various excavation sites, added the sources.

CBI officials said that 34 statues did not have any registration certificate, and when questioned, Dalal, a resident of East Patel Nagar, said he would apply for their registration soon. The CBI has booked Dalal and unknown others, and seized all the statues, officials reported.