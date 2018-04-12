Delicious Kerala recipes for breakfast

For the next 15 days, we will be looking at 15 Kerala delicious mouth-watering breakfast recipes.

Let’s begin.

Kerala Appam

Appam is a bowl-shaped thin rice pancake. This is one of the easiest Kerala breakfast recipes with rice flour. Here’s how you can prepare appam.

Ingredients

2 cups rice flour

½ cup grated coconut

1 cup cooked rice

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

Cooking spray

Salt to taste

READ ALSO: The last half-an-breakfast recipe; a sweet and simple breakfast recipe

How To Prepare

Add sugar and dry yeast to warm water in a bowl. Keep it aside for 10-15 minutes till bubbles start to appear.

Soak the uncooked rice for at least 4 hours.

To make the batter, drain the soaked rice and mix it with the cooked rice and grated coconut.

Blend this mix into a smooth batter.

Add salt and the yeast and sugar solution to the batter. Let it ferment overnight.

In the morning, heat a skillet and grease it with cooking spray.

Add a ladle of the batter in the middle of the skillet.

Pick up the skillet and move it in a circular motion to spread the batter to make it into a thin pancake.

Cover it with a lid and let it cook on low flame till the edges become golden brown.

Remove the lid and serve the delicious appam with any curry.