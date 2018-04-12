Dubai to launch first environment-monitoring satellite soon

The environment-monitoring satellite of Dubai Municipality, DMSAT1, will be completed by the end of this year and will be launched in the second quarter of 2019, the civic body announced on Thursday.

Aliah Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, director of the Environment Department at the municipality, said the manufacturing of the satellite, which commenced in July 2017, is continuing as per the schedule.

Al Harmoudi revealed this during her presentation on the latest environment-monitoring systems in Dubai Municipality such as DMSAT1 and the Mobile Environment Monitoring Station during the Dubai International Exhibition for Government Achievements.

It was for the first time that the environmental satellite of the emirate of Dubai was unveiled at the exhibition held this week.

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre and the municipality had signed an agreement to design and build the region’s first environment-monitoring nanosatellite in December 2016.

Al Harmoudi said it is also one of the latest generations in the global satellite systems.