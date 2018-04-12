Government launches an operation against “mafia elements”: Kesarkar

High tendency of violating law and order situation in Maharashtra following the killing of two Shiv Sena leaders in Ahmednagar last week, the government is considering launching an operation against “mafia elements”, to operate the law so much abided and kill the strength of criminal activities.

Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Home, stated on Wednesday that the government on move to serious note of the ransacking of the office of Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police last week. The ransack move in quick because of followed the detention of NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, one of the convict in the double homicide. On Monday the police also arrested Shivaji Kardile, BJP MLA from Rahuri constituency, and father-in-law of Mr. Jagtap.

“In Ahmednagar, two political activists were gunned down in broad daylight. The office of the Superintendent of Police was vandalised. This is a serious matter. Whether the murders were due to a personal enmity or were the fallout of a political rivalry is a different matter. The fact that two persons were killed is not a good situation for Maharashtra,” Mr. Kesarkar said.

Two assailants shot dead Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Thube (40) in Shahunagar area of Kedgaon in Ahmednagar on April 7, hours after the result of a civic by-poll in the area was announced. The by-poll was won by a Congress candidate.

The minister said he would visit Ahmednagar next week to know more about the situation and discuss with the police measures to crash down on mafia elements. “We will undertake a cleanup operation to come down heavily on the mafia elements,” he added.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder is also looking for his father Arun Jagtap (NCP MLC) who is on the run, after the police have arrested Mr. Jagtap and three others.

Mr. Kardile was detained with others by the Ahmednagar Police on charge of a criminal conspiracy to kill the two Senate leaders.

The law and order situation has worsened under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads Home department, said Siva Sena, and also demanded that Kardile be sacked from the BJP while the NCP has defended Sangram Jagtap saying he was being framed with an intention to defame the Sharad Pawar-led party.