Here you can find the most beautiful girl from Turkey – See Pics

Turkish actress Hande Ercel ,This Turkish model and an actress is probably the most beautiful girl in the world. She started her career as a model in the entertainment industry. This lovely girl with an innocent face has won the hearts of the audience with the TV shows like Gunnison Kijalari and Ask Lafton Anlamaz.

Hande Ercel was born on November 24, 1993 in Turkey and she is just 24 years old now. She rose to fame not only in Turkey but in the whole world with her famous role of Hyatt Uzum in ‘Ask Lafton Anlamaz’.

More importantly, her beauty is just exceptional. Though she likes to stay away from the limelight but her beauty and charm has made the whole world crazy. She has more than 6.6 million followers on her social media account.

In 2012, Ercel won the prestigious “Miss Turkey” crown and later chose the acting profession.