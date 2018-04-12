India will get American made advanced anti-tank missile

With the Indian Air Force beginning the process of buying 110 fighter jets, in a deal that could be worth more than $15 billion, Lockheed-Martin has expressed its readiness to shift its F-16 fighter aircraft manufacturing unit to India — and the US government, according to the manufacturer, will allow it to do so.

That apart, the American global aerospace and defense major is also prepared to transfer the technology of its third generation anti-armour Javelin guided missile system to India for its future manufacture.

At least two Lockheed-Martin officials at the DefExpo 2018 told IANS that if the defense procurement deals were signed with the company that is all geared to bid for the world’s biggest fighter jet order, it would walk the extra mile and transfer technology to local partners for sophisticated parts of defense products.

He said more than 4,000 F-16s have been sold to countries across the world. “We are offering to shift the manufacturing base and produce all of our F-16s in India; not just for India, but for the whole world — across South East Asia, across South America, across the Middle East.”

Asked if the Trump administration would allow it to do so, Howard said the company had “full support of the US government”.

He said the single-engine supersonic multi-role fighter aircraft that has seen action in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars was currently being built around the world, and setting up facilities in India would not impact jobs in the US.

The missile, which automatically guides itself to the target after launch, has been used by US forces in the cold mountains of Afghanistan and in the hot deserts of Iraq. With its arched top-attack profile, Javelin climbs above its target for improved visibility and then strikes where the armor is weakest, he said.

“The US government was ready to transfer high-degree technology under US-India Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) when the previous deal was done. The US government has indicated to us, and to the Indian Defence Ministry, that we will continue the discussion with similar levels of transfer of technology.

“I can’t speak for the US government, but they are interested in the same type of deal for the transfer of high-degree technology, specifically for India. We have done this for no other country.”

Asked about the future of India’s fledgling indigenous defense-building capabilities, the two officials said it was only a matter of time before the country emerges as one of the major military manufacturers in the world.