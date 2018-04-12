India will joins Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London

As the United Kingdom and Russia are involved in a diplomatic face-off over the Salisbury incident, India and Pakistan are amid in a dilemma on how to negotiate their way through the joint declaration at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in London from April 18, and will attend the summit on April 19-20.

According to the reports, the UK is in sharp to include a strongly-worded paragraph on the Salisbury incident. India has strong strategic ties with Russia, wants the language to be moderated, and would not even want a reference to the incident in the declaration. In its efforts to join any reference to Russia, India has found an unlikely partner in Pakistan, which is developing its own ties with Moscow in recent years, much to Delhi’s discomfiture.

Sources reported that, the UK is looking to include a paragraph on the Salisbury incident. However, India, which has strong strategic ties with Russia, wants the language to be moderated, and would not even want a reference to the incident in the declaration. In its efforts to dilute any reference to Russia, India has found an unlikely partner in Pakistan, which is developing its own ties with Moscow in recent years, much to Delhi’s discomfiture. At the CHOGM summit, the negotiators are also discussing a declaration on “cyber crime” — which may have a reference to Russian involvement in elections in the UK and US

For India, one of the main reasons for not acting adversely against Russian interests is the strong defense ties. A possible deal on S-400 missile system is at risk of attracting sanctions imposed on Russians.

Though the Salisbury incident took place over a month ago, on March 4, India has refrained from issuing a statement. The only Indian statement on the issue was at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)’s special session, where Indian envoy Venu Rajamony said that “India, like all other countries, should await the outcome of the investigation” done by the OPCW.

“We cannot stop what individual countries may or may not say in their statements, but we will steer clear of the controversy,” said a source. While Modi’s speech is still being discussed, it is unlikely to make any mention of the issue, given his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to sources, the Indian position is going to be on the line that “India is against the use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, under any circumstances”. This formulation was articulated by the Indian envoy at the OPCW meeting in the Netherlands on April 4. Sources stated that, Indian negotiators are clear that there will not be any mention of Russian interference in the CHOGM joint declaration.

Western allies have supported Britain, and over 20 countries, including the US, have expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats. Moscow has denied any involvement and has accused London of coming up with a “fake story”. Moscow too has retaliated with expulsions of diplomats from these countries.