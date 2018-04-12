India’s medal tally rises once again at the CWG 2018

And the medal rush for India still continues, with India winning another medal increasing its total tally.

Tejaswini Sawant has won silver in the finals of the women’s 50m rifle prone, finishing behind Singapore’s Martina Lindsay Veloso. Her medal on Thursday at the Belmont Shooting Centre is India’s 25th, and with Neeraj Kumar and teenage pistol sensation Anish Bhanwala placed first and third respectively after Stage 1 of qualifying in the men’s 25pm rapid fire pistol event, India looks in line for more shooting medals.

This is the sixth CWG medal for 37-year-old Sawant, following two golds in 2006 and a pair of silvers and a bronze in 2010.

In the 20-member finals, Sawant shot series of 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7 and 104.7 for a total of 618.9. Winning gold was Veloso with a Games record total of 621, and bronze was claimed by Scotland’s Seonaid McIntosh who tallied 618.1.

Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian to reach the women’s 50m rifle prone finals, finished 16th with a total score of 602.2.

For Arjuna awardee Sawant, who in 2010 became the first Indian sportswoman to win gold at the World Shooting Championship, today’s medal will put in the shade her disappointing showing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.