Is the world going to end this April ? , Death planet Nibiru to appear this month

Conspiracy theorists have sparked fresh fears that the end of the world is fast approaching.

On April 23, the sun, moon, and Jupiter will align in the constellation Virgo to bring on the start of the biblical Rapture, according to the latest claims.

And, that night, it’s said the mysterious planet Nibiru will appear in the sky, followed by the onset of World War III, rise of the Antichrist, and seven years of Tribulation.

While the predictions are certainly alarming, you probably don’t have to start bracing for the apocalypse just yet.

For one, NASA has repeatedly insisted that the so-called ‘death planet’ does not exist at all – and, over the last few years, numerologists have rescheduled the end of days countless times.

The theory is being shared on conspiracy theory websites, with many people say the warning signs are written in the Bible.

The passage 12:1–2 reads: “And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 stars.”

That woman is believed to be Virgo, and it is though she could foretell the Biblical prophecy of the End of Days.

Christian conspiracy theorist David Meade is the main expert suggesting the Rapture is due.