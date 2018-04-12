Kathura rape case, charge sheet revealed further information

Kathura rape case has shocked people in high, the eight-year-old girl allegedly raped brutally by six men several times, who had to hide her in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January, was kept sedated to stay in paralyse stage, helps them to keep her from ran away and sexually assaulted once again before she was smashed with a heavy object lead to death, reveals the charge sheet in the case.

Bakherwal girl’s abduction, rape and killing all was part of a carefully built strategy to disappear the minority nomadic community from the region, -page charge sheet reveals and filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court here on Monday.

According to the report, the caretaker of the Devisthan, a small temple, in Rassana village in Kathua, about 90 km from here, as the main convict behind the abduction, rape, and killing.

Sanji Ram was allegedly joined by special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, Ram’s nephew, a juvenile, and his son Vishal Jangotra alias “Shamma.”

The charge sheet crucially displayed the names of head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took ?4 lakh from Ram and alter the path of case upside down also destroyed crucial evidence it would be able to reveal the case without further delay. A separate charge sheet was filed on Tuesday on the role of the juvenile, who cannot be named according to law.

All eight are under arrest and detained for further investigation and questioning.

The document lays bare the larger conspiracy to put in fear in the Bakerwal community and explains how it was carried out, laws that have been fallen several times in the horror case, untie the knot to save convicts. The eight-year-old had gone missing on January 10 while grazing horses in the forest. Investigators said the accused abducted the girl on the pretext of helping her find her horses.

The day after their daughter went missing, the parents went to the Devisthan and inquired Ram about her whereabouts. He said she may have gone to a relative’s house. According to the charge sheet, the accused detained girl by sedative to make her unconscious while holding her in captivity.