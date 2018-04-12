Tanu Weds Manu fame Aanand L Rai, Zero stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies. But much to our disappointment, SRK and Kat will not rejuvenate their Jab Tak Hai Jaan chemistry on screen as the actress will be seen romancing her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Abhay Deol.

If this box of information has already left you intrigued, we’ve got more. A spree of pictures has been escaping from the sets of the film leaving fans making guesses about the character of the actors, well, Katrina Kaif in particular.

Also Read: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif will be romancing this actor in ‘Zero’

A new picture of the 34-year-old actress from the sets has been surfacing the internet where she is a beautiful Bengali bride (we assume) wearing a beautiful red Kanjivaram Saree and sporting a bucket of gold jewelry.

Zero will feature a cameo by recently demised actress Sridevi, as well as by Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Presented by Red Chillis Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.