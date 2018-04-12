See love affairs of Bollywood actor’s wife before marriage

Most of the people in the world possess love relationships. Lucky are those who also married them. But not all relationships in this world are meant to stay long. Here is an insight of some broken relationships of wives of Bollywood actors before marriage.

Mira Rajput

According to a leading website, Mira was in a relationship with a model named Aditya Lal before marrying Shahid Kapoor. As per the reports, Mira and Aditya fell in love since the time they studied at Vasant Valley School of Delhi together.

Avantika Malik

You will get shocked after whom she dated. A very few people know that Ranbir had 5 years long relationship with Avantika Malik. Ranbir dated Avantika years ago.

Bipasha Basu

However, her husband Karan Singh Grover is not a star actor yet even after giving a hit film Hate Story 3. Bipasha dated John Abraham, Dino Morea, and Harman Baweja before marrying him.

Also Read: See the hot and beautiful wives of Indian Billionaires

Kareena Kapoor

Wife of Nawab and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s relationship with Shahid Kapoor has been one of the much-talked affairs of the Bollywood.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Khemu. She had an affair with South actor and her Rang De Basanti co-star Siddharth Narayan.

Aishwarya Rai



One of the most beautiful ladies in the world and the wife of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya dated Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Rajeev Mulchandani before marriage.