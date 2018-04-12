LuLu Group issues warning to shoppers

LuLu Hypermarkets has issued a clarification on some fake posts doing rounds in Social Media regarding “Raffle Prizes & Gift Vouchers” and has warned shoppers to be very careful about such frauds. The group made an official announcement about the matter as follows,

“We have come to know about some incidents of attempted frauds in the name of LuLu, where the callers have identified themselves as calling on behalf of LuLu and tried to obtain certain personal and financial information of the persons, including their bank account and bank card details with the intent to defraud them with fake news of winning a prize or with some offers at LuLu”.

One of such fake posts that quickly became viral in Social Media is: “Lulu Hypermarket is giving free AED500 shopping Voucher to celebrate its 18th anniversary, Go here to get yours: http://www.luluhypermar?et.com/anniversary Thank me later :)”.

The Group responded to these fake posts by stating, “LuLu Group hereby declares that it never contacts and has not authorized anyone to contact its customers or common public for their banking, credit card or any similar details”.

The public at large is advised to exercise extreme caution while dealing with anyone asking for their bank card or other personal details and report the matter to the concerned authorities. LuLu Group has already lodged an official complaint with the concerned police authorities against such fraudsters. LuLu further informs general public to stay up-to-date with their latest news, promotions, and contests only through the official social media accounts.