Municipal Council Poll Results : Massive victory for BJP, Wins all seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday bagged all 25 seats in the Jamner municipal council corporation elections. Senior BJP Minister Girish Mahajan’s wife and BJP nominee Sadana Mahajan won the President post of Jamner Municipal elections in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra by defeating her closest rival NCP candidate Anjali Pawar by 8,400 votes.

Recently, Mahajan had also emerged as a troubleshooter for the chief minister by resolving the farmer’s protest and successfully meditating during Anna Hazare’s protest in Delhi.

NCP gave an initial fight but the results went in BJP’s favour. While the NCP fielded a candidate from the Mali community, BJP fielded Mahajan who belongs to the Gujjar community. Mali community has a stronger presence in the area as compared to the Gujjar community.

Girish Mahajan dedicated the success to the people of Jamner. “People voted for the development of the Jamner city. They did not succumb to the caste politics and false propaganda of the NCP and the Congress. We will continue to work for the people,” Mahajan said.