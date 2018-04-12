Narendra Modi concerns, how Parliament was held hostage?

The new a day-long fast is about a protest against, the second half of the Budget session of Parliament was a washout. Mr. Modi blamed the Opposition parties for “trying to crush democracy”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BJP MPs via an audio bridge on Wednesday urging them to “share how Parliament was held hostage by some political parties and not allowed to function”.

“It is the 12th tomorrow and we are going to be observing a fast. The Parliament was keep as a hostage by a handful of people who could not achieve the power in 2014, who now, in their arrogance and frustration, do not want the country to move forward. They haven’t allowed the Parliament to function. It is the poor of the country who are served by the work in Parliament. These people of Opposition, because of their desire for power, are trying to crush democracy. It is our duty to convey this to the people, for which we are observing a fast. I will be fasting tomorrow while going about my work, I urge all of you to also observe the fast and tell as many people as you can about the way Parliament was held hostage,” said Mr. Modi.

On Thursday, Mr. Modi’s addressing a gathering at the Defence Ministry event “Defexpo” being held in Chennai. Party president Amit Shah will be participate in a protest on the same issue in Karnataka.

Randeep Surjewala, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of media, said, “Mr. Prime Minister, this is not the time for you to fast but to take sanyas [renunciation] because of the failures of your government.