Opposition has no alternative to PM Narendra Modi : Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavistoday observed fast along with other BJP MPs and MLAs, and hit out at the opposition saying it does not have any alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader across the country are sitting on a day-long fast today to corner the opposition over the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament.

Fadnavis, along with Lok Sabha members Poonam Mahajan (North Central Mumbai) and Paresh Rawal (Gujarat), local MLAs Parag Alavani, Amit Satam and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar sat on the day-long fast at the party office in suburban Vile Parle.

The chief minister said, “People know contradictions of the opposition parties. They can’t stay together. What is the alternative to Modi in terms of policies, programmes and leadership? The opposition only wants power…(but) they don’t have an alternative to Modi.”

He said the Congress has no moral strength to face Parliament because when the Prime Minister counters it. “They have no face to show.”

He also alleged that most of the atrocities on Dalits took place during the Congress rule.