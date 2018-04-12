Pakistan Muslim League supporters shares picture of Imran Khan as Lord Shiva on social media

A photo of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ‘depicted’ as the Hindu god Lord Shiva has reportedly gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among the Hindu community in Pakistan.

The photo was posted on a Facebook page by PML-N supporter on April 8, reports The Hush Post. The page, titled ‘We Love Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and PML(N)’, is supposedly meant for the supporters of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and his party PML-N.

Slamming the post, several users in Pakistan took to Twitter to express their disapproval of the picture, demanding action against the Facebook page that posted the photograph.

One such user, Kaidar Nath tweeted the photograph and said, “If we are equal citizen in pakistan so what is this ? This is not in islam that. We want to take action against this. We are Pakistanis but first we are hindu. I requested to @AsimBajwaISPR

@MaryamNSharif @ImranKhanPTI to take action ageist this facebook page.”

Another user, Ali Rashad commented, “Let us all condemn this cheap act by the PMLN cyber wing. They have hurt the sentiments of Hindu Pakistanis, who have equal rights and stake in this great country.”

BBC report added that after the morphed picture went viral, Khan’s PTI party had accused the supporters of rival Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of circulating the offensive photograph on social media sites.

The picture has not only drawn protests from the minority Hindus in the Muslim majority nation but the Pakistan Parliament also witnessed uproar over the issue.

Following the social media outrage over the photograph, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday asked the interior ministry to crack down on any individual or groups involved in posting blasphemous material about the Hindu religion.

The parliament had also demanded a legal action against the perpetrators for posting blasphemous content, he asked the speaker to order an inquiry into the matter.

Another parliamentarian Lal Chand Malhi said there was evidence of a malicious online campaign targeting the minority community and desecrating images that were revered by millions of Pakistani Hindus.