Rajinikanth’s tweet has evoked criticism from various parties

Actor Rajinikanth’s tweet comment, condemning the violence against police personnel has evoked criticism from various parties all over was chaos and danger.

He had tweeted: “The worst form of violence in law and order situation is attack on uniformed personnel on duty. This form of violence has to be tackled immediately as it poses grave danger to our country. We need more stringent laws to punish the perpetrators of attack on police personnel on duty.” Responding to it, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol.

Thirumavalavan said that actor Rajinikanth’s response was really shocking. “Does he not know the amount of violence that is being unleashed on innocent people everyday by the police? How can he conceal the violence perpetrated by the police and just talk about the violence perpetrated on police?” Asking for stringent laws to put down protests only shows his dictatorial tendencies, he added.

NTK leader Seeman said, “We were given assurances that there would be no violence but we were attacked. Filmmaker Vetrimaaran was attacked without any provocation. Even women were attacked. I went to ask why we were being attacked.”

Mr. Seeman said, “When we protested before for Cauvery, 20 buses were torched in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu vehicles plying in Karnataka and the drivers were attacked and Tamils were killed in Andhra Pradesh. Are these not violence? When he talks about police violence, he should also talk about violence unleashed by the police, is it not? Why is he not at all talking about that?”