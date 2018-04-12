Soldier was killed by the Pakistan army in Poonch

This is now the last incident took place in the series of killing Indian soldiers and violating pact and rules, continuously. Ceasefire agreement disrespected many times recently.

Again, a soldier was on Wednesday killed in indiscriminate and punishable manner by the Pakistan Army in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector, an Army spokesman said. The deceased soldier was identified as Naik Thorat Kiran Popatrao. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively agianst thr tragic motion of Pakistan Army, said the spokesman.

Deceased soldier was identified as Naik Thorat Kiran Popatrao. “He was grievously injured in the firing and succumbed to his injuries,” said the spokesman. Popatrao, (31), belonged to Fakirabad Wadi of Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Two soldiers were killed in Pakistani Army ceasefire violation in Sunderbani Sector on Monday evening.