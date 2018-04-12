SRK hugs Sakshi Dhoni after the loss in IPL match against CSK: Video

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan likes to be present and witness all the matches his team—KKR plays at the T20 tournament. After their maiden win against Virat Kohli’s Bangalore by four wickets at Eden Gardens, the team lost out to MS Dhoni’s CSK in their second match.

SRK cheered his boys from the stands and stood by them even after their defeat. After the internet was abuzz with King Khan’s adorable pictures with baby Ziva, a video of the superstar congratulating Sakshi Dhoni with a hug has gone viral.

See the post here:

Also Read: SRK and Dhoni’s daughter winning hearts with these cute photos

The superstar of true sportsman spirit made sure his team players don’t lose hope and danced to one of this popular tracks ‘Chammak Challo’ from ‘Ra.One’ and giving him company was West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and other KKR players. The video of which was shared by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russells.

On the professional front, King Khan is currently working on Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ where he will be seen playing a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trio has previously worked in Yash Chopra’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.