These are the most famous porn stars who are real life couples- See Pics

1. Johnny Sins and Kissa Sins

Johnny Sins is the ultimate star of the adult film industry. In real life, he is married and has a wife named Kissa Sins.

2. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone was a highly popular adult star who then opted for Bollywood. Daniel Weber has been her husband since her days in the adult industry and continues to be. Both of them are so much in love with each other and make a beautiful couple.

3. James Deen and Stoya

James Deen is an adult film actor and director who is married to a writer and adult film actress named Stoya.

4. Kelly Madison & Ryan Madison

Another couple who has no qualms about the profession and are living their life together.

5. Jessica Drake and Brad Armstrong

Candian adult actor Brad Armstrong is married to Jessica Drake.

6. Alexa and Joel

Joel helped Alexa enter the adult industry and both of them are now doing pretty fine together.

7. Manuel Jeannin and Kimberly Nicole Rathkamp

French adult film actor and director Manuel Jeannin is married to adult film actress Kimberly Nicole since 2012.

8. Keiran Adam Lee and Kirsten Price

Keiran Adam Lee who is a British adult film actor married to an adult star Kirsten Price in 2009.

9. Kirsty Hill and Lee Bang

Both Kirsty Hill and Lee Bang belong to the adult film industry and are married in real life as well.

10. Asa Akira and Toni San Ribas

American adult film actor and director Asa Akira happens to be one of the richest in the industry. She is married to another adult film actor Toni San Ribas.