These simple signs will helps to know if a girl loves you

She glances your way, laughs at your jokes, and acts nervously around you. You’re not sure if she’s flirting, being friendly, or is simply uninterested. Whether you’ve had a crush on a girl for ages and are dying to know if the feeling is mutual or you just want to know if she likes you for curiosity’s sake, there are a few nearly foolproof ways to tell whether a girl likes you or not.

Look at her gestures- Whenever she is nearby, You will see that she would be chewing her lips, touching her neck just to get your attention.

She is smiling when you are around- pay attention to it, it is a good sign that she is interested in you. If she is shy while talking to you, or talking to you while you are around, that’s because she feels nervous because she likes you.

She laughs at your joke- You tell a simple joke. It does not matter how bad it is, if she is interested in you, she will laugh.

See changes in his personality- You must know the girl that you like just see the changes that comes into her whenever you come around. If she changes a lot then it means that she is trying to get your attention.