Things you need to delete immediately from your Facebook page

Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after the Cambridge Analytica scandal speculated that data of millions of its users might have been compromised. Many Facebook users even deleted their accounts fearing their personal details might be at risk.

Moreover, it’s always safe to not divulge details irrelevant on social media, like home address or birth date.

Here are 12 things to do away with for better Facebook account privacy:

Birthday

Of course, it’s an important date for you, your friends, and family, but not the entire world. Your birthday also includes your name and address on Facebook, making it more easy to access your bank account and personal details.

Phone number

If you don’t want random calls in the middle of the night or hate the thought of being stalked, then don’t put your phone number out there

Most of your “friends”

Oxford psychology professor Robin Dunbar theorized that humans can maintain approximately 150 stable relationships. After looking at 3,375 Facebook users, Dunbar found that of their Facebook friends, 4.1 were considered dependable, and 13.6 exhibited sympathy during an “emotional crisis.” Getting rid of the deadwood can make for a healthier interaction with social media.

Pictures of your child/young family member

Victoria Nash, acting director of the Oxford Internet Institute, posed a really good question on this subject, and it’s to do with consent: What type of information would children want to see about themselves online at a later date?

Previous generations never needed to consider this, but the advent of the internet and social media has given this question more important.

Why broadcast which school your child goes to?

The number of recorded sexual offenses has increased over the last year, a study pointed. Police recorded 36,429 sexual offenses against children in the UK in 2013/2014. In England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland police recorded the highest number of sexual offenses against children in the past decade.

The last thing you want is to give an opportunity for a sex offender to find out where your child attends school.

Location services

Location services are only available on Android or iPhones. In 2015, TechCrunch reported that over 500 million users accessed Facebook solely from their mobile, potentially giving out their location online.

Your career can be at stake

So, if you have your boss or CEO of your company on Facebook, then he or she is likely to scroll down through your wall probably full of dodgy status updates.

Stop tagging your location

When you tag your location at home, it actually gives away your address.

Let go of pleasure of revealing your holiday plans

And you thought posting your holiday plans on Facebook was cool? According to financial website, This is Money, travelers who are burgled while they are on holiday may not get their insurance claim accepted if they posted their holiday plans on their social media accounts.

Your relationship status

Whether you are in a relationship or not, it doesn’t really matter to everyone on Facebook.

Credit card details

Not many divulge their credit card details. But, there are some who do and have either paid a price for it or are at risk.

Boarding pass pictures

Some really like to brag about their holidays and post a picture on Facebook with their boarding passes. Remember, the barcode on your boarding pass is unique to you, and can be used to find the information you gave to the flight company.