UC Browser launches first women-only mobile news channel



UC Browser, India’s number one mobile browser from UC Business Group, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has launched a brand new channel dedicated to women, with an aim to bring the best of women-related content on a single platform.

UC Browser is partnering with select media organisations and UC We-Media bloggers to offer women-oriented stories and information in the field of education, health, fashion, lifestyle, relationships and more.

UC Browser has also kicked off a campaign to select 20 Sheros or real-life female heroes of India with an aim to publish their inspirational stories on its platform.

UC Browser has a separate section devoted to powerful ladies who have successfully managed to push their limits and inspire millions in the process.

UC Browser is inviting women from varied fields of fashion, fitness, entrepreneurship, media and more to participate in this campaign.

You can share your inspiring Shero story by sending an email to ucsheroes@list.alibaba-inc.com.