Unnao rape case handed over to CBI,Govt asks police to file FIR against BJP MLA

The UP government decided to lodge an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of an Unnao girl and refer it for a probe by the CBI. The government also decided to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged murder of the rape survivor’s father in judicial custody.

The government decision for a CBI probe came just after Sengar made an appearance at the official residence of Lucknow police chief to announce that he had no role in the rape of the teenager and death of her father.

The government also announced suspension of two senior doctors of Unnao district hospital. It also announced disciplinary action against three other doctors of the jail department for dereliction of duty and negligence in attending to the rape survivor’s father, who died on Tuesday. An officer of the rank of DSP has been suspended for not attending to the repeated complaints of the rape survivor and her family.