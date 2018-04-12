Unnao rape case: UP MLA faces arrest and FIR on rape case

The Unnao rape case- where a woman had filed a case against the state’s MLA. What has the Yogi Adithyanath government planned to do?

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered that a first information report (FIR) be filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — the main accused in the rape case involving an 18-year-old girl in Unnao district — under Section 363, 366, 376, 506 and POCSO act.

The Yogi Adityanath government also decided to refer the two cases — the alleged rape case and the death of the victim’s father in judicial custody — to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, the police arrested Atul Singh, the brother of the main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in the connection with the rape case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police (Prison) Love Kumar submitted a report on the conduct of the Unnao jail officials during the detention of the victim’s father.

The victim’s father died in police custody on Monday, a day after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Adityanath’s residence, citing ‘police inaction’ in her rape case. She alleged that she has been confined to a hotel room by the district administration “without a phone or water, and with guards at every corner”.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna assured that all angles of the case have been investigated. While talking to the press about the political pressure on his team, Krishna said “There is no pressure on the SIT. It is working independently.”