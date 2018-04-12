US would transfer defense technology to India for tri-services exercise

The United States on Wednesday announced that it would transfer critical defense technology to India and conduct a tri-services exercise with the country’s armed forces as part of a “2+2” meeting likely to take place in May.

The US envoy stated that America dispatching to India technology that it was yet to share with any country yet. Considered the tri-service become a remarkable demonstration of strength and security of nations.

US envoy to India Kenneth Juster, projecting bolstered defense ties between America and India, implied that the US would transfer to India defense types of equipment which are critical and powerful, the new version of the advanced technology.

Speaking at a US-India Business Council seminar on the first day of DefExpo-18 in Thiruvidanthai, Juster said ties between New Delhi and Washington are “sending a strong signal” to other countries.

“The US has designated India as a major defense partner and it is significant in many respects. The US Congress supports India on both sides of the aisle,” he said, outlining the objectives of the 2+2 meet, which will have two representatives from each side.

Defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman co-operated the US ambassador to stress the significance of strategic ties between both the countries.

Juster said, “the US would offer India defense technology with a focus on a jet fighter platform and transfer of technology. This, he said, would enable India to build an “entire ecosystem” for companies to produce jet fighters in this country”.

The US-India defense relationship is not something that is going to last a few days, Juster said.