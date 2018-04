65th National Film Awards Winners List, Actor- Ridhi Sen (Nagarkirtan), Actress- Sridevi (MOM)

The 65th National Film Awards will be announced on Friday by the jury being headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The 10-membered panel comprises the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals.

Best Critic On Cinema Award goes to Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra

Best Short Film Fiction- Maiyat

Best Film On Family Values- Happy Birthday

Best Direction- Pravash Ch Nivandan, Nagraj Manule

Best Cinematography- Eye Test, Don

Best Investigative Film- 1984 When The Sun Did Not Rise

Best Animation Film- Fish Curry, Maachar Jhol

Special Jury Award: The Old Man, Monday

Best Adventure Film: Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale. A film made in Bengal where a Rickshaw puller made his mind to travel from Kolkata to Ladakh on his rickshaw.

Special Mention Awards

Marathi Film- Morkhya

Oriya Film- Hello Mirror

Parvathy, Take Off

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

Best Gujarati Film: Dhh

Best Action Director: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)

Best Choreography: Toilet-Ek Prem Katha (Gori tu lath maar) – Ganesh Acharya

Best Special Effects: Baahubali: The Conclusion

Special Mention: Nagarkirtan

Best Background Score: AR Rahman, MOM

Best Lyrics: Muthuratna, March 22

Best Music Direction and Songs: AR Rahman, Katru Veliyidai

Best Makeup Artist: Nagarkirtan, Ram Rajak

Best Costume: Nagarkirtan, Govinda Mandal

Best Production Design: Take Off, Santhosh Raman

Best Editing: Village Rockstar, Rima Das

Best Sound Design: Walking With The Wind, Sanath George and Justin Jose

Best Audiography: Village Rockstar, Mallika Das

Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayanakam

Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam

Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Supoorting Actress: Divya Dutta (Irada)

Best Playback Singer(Female): Sasha Trupati (Vaan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Yesudas

Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

Best Actor: Ridhi Sen (Nagarkirtan)

Best Actress: Sridevi (MOM)

Best Director: Jayaraj (Bhayanakam)