After the short dress controversies, Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Anarkali

Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi on Wednesday along with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and former President of Chile and incoming chair of PMNCH Board Michelle Bachelet, to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) meet that is to be held on 12-13 December 2018. However, Priyanka chose to be careful this time with dressing as she wore a high necked, full sleeved demure Anarkali in contrast to a short dress that she had worn in May 2017 during the PM’s meet, due to which she had faced a backlash.
Very grateful to the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to meet me, Shri J.P. Nadda (Indian Health Minister) and Mrs. Michelle Bachelet, (former President of Chile, incoming #PMNCH Chair) in regards to being a patron for the Partners’ Forum which is being held in New Delhi in December this year. The aim is very important – the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. This year, India will play host to the largest ever Partners’ Forum, with more than 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries. It was an insightful, positive conversation which was very heartening and inspiring because of the personal commitment of everyone at the meeting. We covered a lot of ground from the various efforts being taken by individual countries & partners to building a collective environment that could help propel the change we seek for a better world. We started something important today and I am looking forward to what is being set in motion. @narendramodi #JPNadda #MichelleBachelet #2018PMNCHLive #PMNCH #PartnersForum
Met with Hon’ble Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi after the @PMNCH curtain raiser panel discussion to formally invite him on behalf of the global community to be the Patron of the Partners’ Forum December 2018. pic.twitter.com/IpAwYVchqR
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 11, 2018
