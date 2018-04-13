All police stations to have CCTV cameras soon

The home department has decided to set up a camera in lockout rooms at the stations where the police have been accused of custodial deaths. The move is to install cameras in lockup rooms at 471 stations. Directorate General of Police (DGP) said that the camera should be set up within two days. The state has 527 stations. And 8 for women.

The circular would be to inform the district police chief after the expenses of station cameras installed at the locker. It has also been suggested that the images should be copied into CDs when the hard disk is full. Camera is currently installed at 110 stations.

The new step was taken after finding that camera was installed on 110 stations. The station officer is now checking the scenes in the stations and will check there is any problem or not. The scenes can be kept at the station and sent to the officials.

