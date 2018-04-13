Arjun Kapoor lashes out at website for shameful comment on Jhanvi Kapoor’s dress

Sridevi’s untimely demise has brought half siblings Arjun, Anshula and Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor much closer together. While everyone wishes that it was not the reason, the difficult time has inevitably brought the family closer and we have seen Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi frequently visit Arjun and Anshula and there’s nothing more heartening to see. In fact, last night to Boney Kapoor visited Arjun Kapoor’s house with Jhanvi and Khushi.

Kapoor recently called out an entertainment website for making sleazy remarks on his stepsister Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi, who is going to make her big screen debut with Dhadak, had a wardrobe malfunction when she visited Arjun’s house with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi recently. The incident was written about in an extremely derogatory manner by the web portal that goes by the name of ‘Bollywood Tadka’, something which didn’t go down well with Arjun, and rightly so.Reacting to it, a furious Arjun wrote on Twitter, “U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention…and it’s shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u…this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example…ashamed by this…”

U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention…and it’s shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u…this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example…ashamed by this… https://t.co/ZjXFs8Qa9s — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 12, 2018

