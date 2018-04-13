Astronomical new year celebration of various states in India

In the month of March-April wearing in the New Year as per Indian calendars. We use the word “calendars” because India has a variety of calendars, some are lunar based, some are based on the Sun, some are luni-solar and some are a Jovian wiz. based on Jupiter.

See the various Astronomical new year celebrations of various states in India.

Vishu of Kerala

Vishu is the harvest festival in Kerala. Every year Vishu marks the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam and the start of the astrological year. 2018 Vishu festival date is on 15th of April.

This tradition involves looking at an auspicious object first thing in the morning to ensure that the rest of the year is prosperous and good luck. The items that are included in this ritual are the flowers of the Golden Shover Tree, money and silver. Vishukkaineetam is the first gift given to children on the day of this festival. On this day, many famous temples like Sabarimala, Guruvayur, Sri Padmanabha temple are packed with devotees.

Rongali Bihu of Assam

Rongali Bihu is the most important of the three celebrating the Assamese new year and the spring festival. The Bhogali Bihu or the Magh Bihu is the one that is all about food. The Kongali Bihu or the Kati Bihu is the somber, thrifty one reflecting a season of short supplies and is an animistic festival.

Rongali Bihu is also a fertility festival, where the Bihu dance with its sensuous movements using the hips, arms, etc., by the young women call out to celebrate their fertility. Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu festival continues for seven days and called as Xaat Bihu. The seven days are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu.

Baisakhi of Punjab

Vaisakhi also was known as Baisakhi, is a historical and religious festival in Sikhism. It is celebrated on April 14th every year per the Nanakshahi calendar and the Mool Nanakshahi Calendar. For Sikhs, Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

It is additionally a spring harvest festival for the Sikhs. Vaisakhi is also an ancient festival of Punjabis, marking the Solar New Year and also celebrating the spring harvest. It is regionally known by many names but celebrated in broadly similar ways by some Hindus and Punjabis.

Puthandu of Tamil Nadu

Puthandu is observed with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. It falls almost on 14th April every year. Not just Tamil New Year, this day also marks the beginning of New Year in Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, Manipur, Odisha, et al. People celebrate this day with much fervor and joy. Here’s how Puthandu, or Tamil New Year, is celebrated across the state.

People celebrate it with a hope that this year will bring newer opportunities and growth in their lives. This day is celebrated with neem flowers and raw mangoes, which symbolize growth and prosperity. On the eve of Puthandu, a plateful of three fruits, including mango, banana and jackfruit, betel leaves, areca nuts, gold/silver jewelry, money, flowers, and a mirror are arranged.

Also Read: How ‘Golden Shower Tree’ blooms during the time of Vishu?

Pana Sankranti of Odisha

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bisuba Sankranti, is the traditional new year day festival of Buddhists and Hindus in Odisha, India. The festival date is set forth the solar cycle of the lunisolar calendar, as the first day of the traditional solar month of Mesha.

People take baths in rivers or major pilgrimage centers. Communities participate in Mela (fairs), watch street dance or acrobatic performances. A notable climax of the social celebrations is fire-walk, where volunteers sprint over a bed of burning coal while being cheered with music and songs.

Pohela Boishakh of West Bengal

Pohela Boishakh is the Bengali New Year. It is celebrated in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal. Wherever there is a Bengali community Pohela Bishakh is a huge festivity. In Bengali word, “Pohela” means the first, and Baisakh is the first month in the traditional Bengali calendar.

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on the 14th of April. People have a bath and the whole house is thoroughly cleaned. People traditionally visit their cousins, friend, and neighbor. Mesha Sankranti is celebrated as Naba Barsha or Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal. Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali Calendar. Hence Pohela Boishakh is also known as Bengali New Year.