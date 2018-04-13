Breaking News..!! Best Malayalam Movie- Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

The 65th National Film Awards will be announced on Friday by the jury being headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The 10-membered panel comprises the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals.

Best Critic On Cinema Award goes to Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra

Best Short Film Fiction- Maiyat

Best Film On Family Values- Happy Birthday

Best Direction- Pravash Ch Nivandan, Nagraj Manule

Best Cinematography- Eye Test, Don

Best Investigative Film- 1984 When The Sun Did Not Rise

Best Animation Film- Fish Curry, Maachar Jhol

Special Jury Award: The Old Man, Monday

Best Adventure Film: Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale. A film made in Bengal where a Rickshaw puller made his mind to travel from Kolkata to Ladakh on his rickshaw.

Special Mention Awards

Marathi Film- Morkhya

Oriya Film- Hello Mirror

Parvathy, Take Off

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

Best Gujarati Film: Dhh