Breaking News..!! 65th National Film Awards, Special Jury Mention For Parvathy (Take Off)

The 65th National Film Awards will be announced on Friday by the jury being headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The 10-membered panel comprises the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals.
Best Critic On Cinema Award goes to Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra
Best Short Film Fiction- Maiyat
Best Film On Family Values- Happy Birthday
Best Direction- Pravash Ch Nivandan, Nagraj Manule
Best Cinematography- Eye Test, Don
Best Investigative Film- 1984 When The Sun Did Not Rise
Best Animation Film- Fish Curry, Maachar Jhol
Special Jury Award: The Old Man, Monday
Best Adventure Film: Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale. A film made in Bengal where a Rickshaw puller made his mind to travel from Kolkata to Ladakh on his rickshaw.
Special Mention Awards
Marathi Film- Morkhya
Oriya Film- Hello Mirror
Parvathy, Take Off
Pankaj Tripathi, Newton