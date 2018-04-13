Chinese tourists to Nepal overtook from India

Arrivals of Chinese tourists to Nepal overtook those from India during the first quarter of 2018 for the first time, the Department of Immigration (DoI) reported on Friday.

According to cites DoI data, Nepal received a total of 36,384 Chinese tourists from January to March as against the arrival of 34,133 Indians during the same period

India has long been the top source of tourist arrivals for Nepal. In 2017, Nepal received 104,664 tourists from China and 160,832 from India.

Nepal received 9,924 Chinese tourists in January followed by 14,287 in February and 12,173 in March.

On the other hand, arrivals from India in January stood at 12,152 in January, 7,570 in February and 14,411 in March. During these three months, Nepal welcomed a total of 2,16,998 foreign visitors, according to DoI data.

Sharad Pradhan, media consultant at the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), reported that China ranked the number one position in the first quarter due to the low of number Chinese travelers during the Chinese New Year.