Delicious Kerala curry to go with your Appam

Yesterday, we made a simple Kerala–styled Appam for breakfast. Today let’s learn to make a delicious curry to go with it.

Kadala Curry

Kadala curry is another special breakfast dish from Kerala. Bengal gram is the main ingredient here, and it goes best with appam, puttu, poori, chapati, or rice. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

¾ cup Bengal gram

2 cups water for soaking Bengal gram

2 ½ cups of water for boiling or pressure cooking Bengal gram

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

1-inch cinnamon bark

3 strands of mace

2 pinches of nutmeg powder

3 cloves

½ cup grated coconut

¼ cup coconut water

? cup chopped onion

½-inch ginger chopped

10 curry leaves

2 green chilis

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

¼ teaspoon red chili powder

2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil

Salt to taste

How To Prepare

Soak the Bengal gram in water overnight.

Add salt and boil the Bengal gram in water using a pressure cooker. Wait for 6-8 whistles.

Meanwhile, blend the grated coconut. Add coconut water if it becomes too dry.

Now, dry roast the fennel seeds, mace, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon.

Grind the roasted spices and keep aside.

Add two tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil to a pan and add mustard seeds.

When they start to crackle, add the chopped onions and saute for 1-2 minutes.

Add ginger and chopped green chili and let fry for 30 seconds.

Add the curry leaves and let cook till the onions turn translucent.

Add the powdered roasted spices, chili powder, and coriander powder and fry for 2 minutes.

Now, add the blended coconut paste and stir well for 4-5 minutes on a low flame.

Add the boiled Bengal gram and cook for about a minute.

Add two cups of water and salt to taste.

Let it come to a boil.

Switch off the flame.

Serve hot with appam or rice.